Doordarshan brings back 'The Jungle Book' animated series in Hindi amid lockdown

Earier DD announced that it will also bring back Chhota Bheem. The animation series, which was originally aired on Pogo featuring the superhero Bheem, will air on Doordarshan till May 3.

Currently, Doordarshan is re-telecasting some its old shows in order to keep people entertained amid the lockdown. And with the return of over three-decade-old Hindu mythology show "Ramayana", Doordarshan has reportedly garnered over 170 million viewers in four episodes last week.

It is further highlighted that it is mandatory for all the DTH/Cable operators to show all the DD Channels as well as Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha Channels as per the Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act. Non carriage of these channels is liable for action under Section 11, 12 and 18 of the Act.

In case viewers are not able to see the desired DD Channel they can complain about the same to the Station Head of the nearest Doordarshan Kendra or e-mail at ddpb.inform@gmail.com. A letter to this end has been issued by Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.