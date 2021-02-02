After 'Chennai Express' rift, Yo Yo Honey Singh, Vishal Dadlani hug and patch up on 'Indian Idol 12'

Rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh and singer-composer Vishal Dadlani have hugged each other on sets of the ongoing Indian Idol season 12, setting aside negativity and bitterness of the past.

The rift between the musicians harks back to the time when Shah Rukh Khan's Chennai Express released in 2013, over the blockbuster song "The Lungi Dance". While Honey Singh offered the song at the last minute for the film's soundtrack, Vishal of Vishal-Shekhar, who had composed the music of the film, was critical of the move.

"A lot have been said about Honey in past years to know where he has gone. The point is Honey is here and he will stay with us. I feel it is important for me to hug him on this stage," said Vishal.