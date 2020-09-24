After Bollywood, TV stars under Narcotics Control Bureau scanner?

Television actors Sanam Johar and Abigail Pande on Thursday again visited Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) office in Mumbai for interrogation in connection with a drug case. On Wednesday also, these two television actors were interrogated by the NCB for five long hours.
While Sanam and Abigail are the only Television actors to have deposed before the Narcotics Control Bureau, a report by Times Now claims that the alleged drug peddler Karamjeet -- who was arrested in a drugs related case linked to Sushant Singh Rajput's death - has named at least 20 celebrities from the silver screen.
According to reports, Karamjeet was arrested after Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik had named him as the main supplier.
The NCB, which began the probe after a drugs angle came to light in connection with Rajput's alleged suicide, has now widened its investigation and called film celebrities for questioning.
Sara Ali Khan is set to appear before the NCB on September 26 (Saturday), along with actors Deepika Padukone and Shraddha Kapoor. Actor Rakul Preet Singh and Padukone's manager Karishma Prakash are summoned on Friday.
Meanwhile, statements of fashion designer Simone Khambatta and Shruti Modi, Rajput's former manager, were recorded by the NCB probe team in connection with the drugs case, the official said.
Rajput (34) was found dead in his Bandra apartment on June 14. His death has sparked a lot of controversy in the media and the case is currently being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the NCB.
His girlfriend, actor Rhea Chakraborty, who has been accused of abetting Rajput's suicide by his family, has been arrested in a drugs case linked to his death.
(With inputs from PTI)
