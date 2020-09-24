After Bollywood, TV stars under Narcotics Control Bureau scanner?

Television actors Sanam Johar and Abigail Pande on Thursday again visited Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) office in Mumbai for interrogation in connection with a drug case. On Wednesday also, these two television actors were interrogated by the NCB for five long hours.

While Sanam and Abigail are the only Television actors to have deposed before the Narcotics Control Bureau, a report by Times Now claims that the alleged drug peddler Karamjeet -- who was arrested in a drugs related case linked to Sushant Singh Rajput's death - has named at least 20 celebrities from the silver screen.

According to reports, Karamjeet was arrested after Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik had named him as the main supplier.