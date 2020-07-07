After 16 years of marriage, TV actors Maninee De and Mihir Misra call it quits

Television actors Maninee De and Mihir Mishra have been living separately for quite sometime now as their marriage has allegedly hit rock bottom.

Maninee De and Mihir Misra, one of the most loved Television couples, tied the knot in 2004. They reportedly separated amicably six months ago. While Maninee is living with her daughter Dianoor, Mihir has moved in with his parents in Mumbai. In a conversation with Times of India, Maninee revealed, "Marriage, like any other relationship, has its highs and lows. Yes, it's true that Mihir and I have been living separately for six months. The reasons for our separation are too personal to be divulged. Also, I respect the sacredness and sanctity of our relationship. We gave it our best, but the outcome isn't in our hands."

"Maybe, we had a karmic debt and it lived out its course," she added.

Maninee De did not reveal further details or the cause of their separation.

"Like any relationship, marriage has its ebb and flow. Two people evolve at different levels and there comes a time when their paths diverge. For me, marriage is very sacred and I will as always maintain my dignity. 15 yrs is a long time, we went through ups and downs but our bond kept us together. I wish Mihir Misra the best. I request the media to be kind and let us heal," she told the India Today TV.

This is her second marriage. The 'Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahin' actress has a 21-year-old daughter from her previous marriage.

Mihir, who shot to fame with Sanjivani, met Maninee at a mutual friend's party and the duo took the plunge after knowing each other for just a few weeks.