After 11 seasons, 'Modern Family' sets April date for series finale

Los Angeles: The series finale of ABC Network's long-running show "Modern Family" will air on April 8.

The popular family comedy, created by Christopher Lloyd and Steven Levitan, is currently in its 11th and final season, reported Entertainment Weekly.

The network will also allow fans to program an entire night of the show's episodes on March 11.

After the pilot debuts, ABC will broadcast five additional episodes chosen by fans. Voting for the episodes begins from February 3 via a daily Twitter poll from the show's Twitter handle and end on February 7.

"Modern Family", which first air in September 2009, revolves around an extended family of the Pritchetts, Dunphys and Tuckers.

The ensemble cast includes Ed O'Neill, Sofia Vergara, Julie Bowen, Ty Burrell, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Eric Stonestreet, Sarah Hyland, Ariel Winter, Nolan Gould, Rico Rodriguez, Aubrey Anderson-Emmons and Jeremy Maguire.

Jordan Peele, Elizabeth Banks, Ed Norton, Courteney Cox, and David Beckham will guest star in the final season.

"Modern Family" has won a total of 22 Emmy awards, including five for best comedy series in row from 2010-2014.