Aditya Narayan blasts trolls calling 'Indian Idol' scripted, says 'it reflects their sickening mindset'

'Indian Idol 12' host Aditya Narayan recently slammed trolled who claimed that the singing reality show is scripted.

In one of his recent interviews, Aditya said that there is 'no show in the history of television without a script', and there needs to be a script to keep the show flowing effortlessly.

The 12th season of the show has been receiving flak for numerous reasons.

Aditya told Bollywood Life that he doesn't care much for social media trolls as 'they don't have anything good to say about anyone'. He added that it only reflects their sickening mindsets.

The host said that even though it is impossible to please everyone, they try to take the audience's feedback seriously. He said that if the majority of the audiences are happy, they try to focus more on them and also try to see if they can make the remaining ones happy as well.