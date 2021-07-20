Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal expecting their first baby? Here's what the 'Indian Idol 12' host said

Actor and singer Aditya Narayan, who currently hosts the 12th season of singing reality show 'Indian Idol', has hinted at becoming a father soon.
Aditya got married to actress Shweta Agarwal last year and now, it seems like the couple is expecting their first baby.
During his recent interaction with ETimes, Aditya said that he it's time that he moved on to bigger responsibilities. The singer said that he is planning to to give the small screen a break after wrapping up his prior commitments, which is most likely to happen early next year.
He announced that 2022 will be his final year as a host on Indian television and he will not host after that.
Aditya said that the television industry has given him name, fame, and success. Talking about his plans, he stated that he feels great about doing multiple things at a time, but it's also exhausting.
He recalled that he was a teenager when he started hosting on the small screen, and said that by the time he will be done next year, he will probably be a father.
The actor-singer also said that he will officially make the announcement on 'Indian Idol 12' soon and asked his fans to continue to support him.
