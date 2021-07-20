Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal expecting their first baby? Here's what the 'Indian Idol 12' host said

Actor and singer Aditya Narayan, who currently hosts the 12th season of singing reality show 'Indian Idol', has hinted at becoming a father soon.

Aditya got married to actress Shweta Agarwal last year and now, it seems like the couple is expecting their first baby.

During his recent interaction with ETimes, Aditya said that he it's time that he moved on to bigger responsibilities. The singer said that he is planning to to give the small screen a break after wrapping up his prior commitments, which is most likely to happen early next year.

He announced that 2022 will be his final year as a host on Indian television and he will not host after that.