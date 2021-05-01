Addite Malik shares glimpse of her newborn, thanks fans for their love and wishes

Television actors Mohit Malik and Addite Shirwaikar shared a glimpse of their newborn on social media on Saturday.

The celebrity couple was blessed with a baby boy on April 29, 2021.

Addite posted an adorable picture in which the couple was seen pouting in the background as they sat on the hospital bed while their baby was in the front, however, his face was blurred.

Sharing the picture, the actress thanked her fans for their wishes and blessings.

She wrote, "Your wishes and blessings are priceless. Thank you to all of you who have sent us and our little one so much positivity. Our bundle of joy is a dream come true! A dream which still feels unbelievable! Thank you Universe."