Addite Malik shares glimpse of her newborn, thanks fans for their love and wishes

Television actors Mohit Malik and Addite Shirwaikar shared a glimpse of their newborn on social media on Saturday.
The celebrity couple was blessed with a baby boy on April 29, 2021.
Addite posted an adorable picture in which the couple was seen pouting in the background as they sat on the hospital bed while their baby was in the front, however, his face was blurred.
Sharing the picture, the actress thanked her fans for their wishes and blessings.
She wrote, "Your wishes and blessings are priceless. Thank you to all of you who have sent us and our little one so much positivity. Our bundle of joy is a dream come true! A dream which still feels unbelievable! Thank you Universe."
"My world has changed! And you my little miracle have been the one behind this magic! Thank you to all of you who have sent your wishes and love! Ever so grateful for the positivity coming towards our little one," Mohit wrote along with a picture.
Have a look at his post here:
On Thursday, they announced the birth of their first child via an Instagram post. They shared a photo in which the couple was seen holding each other's hands while the newborn was seen sleeping. However, the baby's face was not clearly visible.
The heartwarming picture had raised an avalanche of comments from fans, who congratulated the couple and dropped red heart emojis in the comment section.
Mohit Malik and his wife Addite Shirwaikar, who tied the knot in 2010, announced the pregnancy in December, last year.
