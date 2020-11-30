'Adaalat' actor Ronit Roy's son orders Play Station 4 online, receives a blank paper

Actor Ronit Roy on Monday alleged that his son has received a blank piece of paper after ordering a Play Station 4 GTA 5 online!

Ronit took to his verified Twitter account on Monday to tag an online website from where the item was purchased.

"My son ordered a ps4 gta5 The package contains a blank piece of paper and no disc. Please look into this immediately," wrote the actor along with a video of the blank parcel.