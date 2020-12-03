Actor Shiv Kumar Verma hospitalised, unable to pay medical bills; CINTAA seeks help from Amitabh, Salman, Akshay

Scores of film and television actors have come forth seeking financial help after losing work amid the COVID-19 lockdown.

While some struggled to pay their bills and remain afloat, others faced the crunch when their health deteriorated severely.

Recently, actor Shiv Kumar Verma who has featured in films like 'Halla Bol', ‘Baazi Zindagi Ki’, apart from popular TV shows, is reported to be suffering from Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD).

The Cine and TV Artistes’ Association (CINTAA) has sought financial help from industry stalwarts like Salman Khan Akshay Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan, Vidya Balan, Anil Kapoor, and Sunny Deol among others.

“AN URGENT CALL FOR HELP! CINTAA Member Shivkumar Verma is suffering from COPD and is also suspected of COVID-19. He is in need of urgent funds for hospital expenses. We humbly urge you to please help by donating whatever you can,” CINTAA wrote on Twitter.