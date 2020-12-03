Actor Shiv Kumar Verma hospitalised, unable to pay medical bills; CINTAA seeks help from Amitabh, Salman, Akshay

Scores of film and television actors have come forth seeking financial help after losing work amid the COVID-19 lockdown.
While some struggled to pay their bills and remain afloat, others faced the crunch when their health deteriorated severely.
Recently, actor Shiv Kumar Verma who has featured in films like 'Halla Bol', ‘Baazi Zindagi Ki’, apart from popular TV shows, is reported to be suffering from Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD).
The Cine and TV Artistes’ Association (CINTAA) has sought financial help from industry stalwarts like Salman Khan Akshay Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan, Vidya Balan, Anil Kapoor, and Sunny Deol among others.
“AN URGENT CALL FOR HELP! CINTAA Member Shivkumar Verma is suffering from COPD and is also suspected of COVID-19. He is in need of urgent funds for hospital expenses. We humbly urge you to please help by donating whatever you can,” CINTAA wrote on Twitter.
Amit Behl of CINTAA told Hindustan Times that he has transferred Rs 50,000 in Verma's account given that the actor is also an active member of the association.
He was admitted to a hospital after complaining of breathlessness. The total cost of his treatment is expected to be around Rs 3-4 lakh.
The news comes days after TV actor Ashiesh Roy passed away after battling kidney related ailments.
His condition had become serious during lockdown. Roy had requested fans on Facebook to contribute because he did not have the money for treatment. Given his inability to bear the medical expenses, he subsequently requested the hospital to discharge him.
He had even appealed to Bollywood actor Sonu Sood for help via a Facebook post in October.
He subsequently decided to sell his apartment in Mumbai and shift to Kolkata where his family resides.
Roy breathed his last on November 24.