'Ace of Space' winner Divya Agarwal's father dies of COVID-19; Ekta Kapoor, Neha Dhupia, Aly Goni offer condolences

Ekta Kpaoor, Neha Dhupia, Ali Goni and Prince Narula were among the others who expressed condolences.

Neha commented, "Divya I am so so so sorry for your loss love and prayers always. Be strong you brave one."

"Sorry to head! Condolences. Pls stay strong," wrote Ekta Kapoor.

The 'Splitsvilla' contestant's boyfriend, Varun Sood also shared the post on his social media. The duo had been giving constant health updates of Divya's father to fans. He was reportedly hospitalised at a private hospital in Navi Mumbai last week, after his conditioned worsened. The 'Ragini MMS: Returns' actress's brother, Prince, was the first one to test COVID-19 positive in the family.

Over the week, Divya has shared several emotional posts on the photo-sharing app.

On Tuesday, urging her followers to pray for her father, Divya wrote, "Kirpa karo Nanak dev ji. I request everyone to pray for my dad dil se at 5 pm.. a collective force of prayer will be really helpful.. Mujhe nahi pata kitne beliefs hote hai.. I know there’s god. Please pray to god .. I have tried everything possible and I’m not going stop trying.. please pray.."