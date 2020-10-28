'Ace of Space' winner Divya Agarwal's father dies of COVID-19; Ekta Kapoor, Neha Dhupia, Aly Goni offer condolences

Actress and MTV VJ Divya Aggarwal's father, who had tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month, breathed his last on Wednesday. The 'Ace of Space' winner took to her social media to share the heart-breaking news with her followers.
"You are always with me... i love you papa.. RIP," Divya wrote, alongside a picture of herself and her father Sanjay Agarwal.
Ekta Kpaoor, Neha Dhupia, Ali Goni and Prince Narula were among the others who expressed condolences.
Neha commented, "Divya I am so so so sorry for your loss love and prayers always. Be strong you brave one."
"Sorry to head! Condolences. Pls stay strong," wrote Ekta Kapoor.
The 'Splitsvilla' contestant's boyfriend, Varun Sood also shared the post on his social media. The duo had been giving constant health updates of Divya's father to fans. He was reportedly hospitalised at a private hospital in Navi Mumbai last week, after his conditioned worsened. The 'Ragini MMS: Returns' actress's brother, Prince, was the first one to test COVID-19 positive in the family.
Over the week, Divya has shared several emotional posts on the photo-sharing app.
On Tuesday, urging her followers to pray for her father, Divya wrote, "Kirpa karo Nanak dev ji. I request everyone to pray for my dad dil se at 5 pm.. a collective force of prayer will be really helpful.. Mujhe nahi pata kitne beliefs hote hai.. I know there’s god. Please pray to god .. I have tried everything possible and I’m not going stop trying.. please pray.."
Sharing picture with her parents and brother, Divya had penned an emotional post last week.
Her post read: "In this battle of life.. my dad has always taught me to be strong.. I’m hell of a strong daughter and will prove it to life that no matter how bad it is.. I’m going to face you with love n believe in god. My dad needs a lot of prayers .. saam daam dand bhed.. I’ll fight this.. I won’t sit at home n lock myself.. I’ll continue to work, laugh and be positive.."
"I’m fighting with God like a kid to a parent.. you have to give me my happiness.. and god is just testing.. I want to love and laugh in my life.. that’s my choice. I’m glad I have so many people around me standing right next to me.. my family, friends all of you Zindagi tu ye bhi karle, dekh tera banda muskuraate huye sambhal jayega, datt kar khada reh bande, ye waqt bhi badal jayega.. I pen down my feelings..#satnaamwaheguru," she added.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)