Abhinav Kohli accuses Shweta Tiwari of abandoning their son for 'Khatron Ke Khiladi'; threatens to go to HC

Television actress Shweta Tiwari's estranged husband Abhinav Kohli on Friday posted a series of videos on his Instagram account and accused Shweta of abandoning their son Reyansh while she shoots for Khatron Ke Khiladi in South Africa.

Abhinav Kohli is involved in a bitter custody dispute with Shweta Tiwari. In the video, he said that the actress has abandoned Reyansh at a hotel in Mumbai. He also said that he went to the police station, however, he didn't receive any kind of help.

He also claimed in the video that he didn’t give consent to Shweta to take their son to South Africa.

"Shweta will be working for Khatron Ke Khiladi for 12 hours a day and will leave the child at the hotel, which is not required. I can take care of my son. Despite me telling her not to, she has left and I got to know of her leaving from all the videos circulating in the media. But where is my kid? I am going from hotel to hotel to find him. I went to the police station but they didn’t help me. Instead, they asked me to send an email to Children Welfare Committee," Abhinav said.

Abhinav, who has repeatedly accused Shweta of not allowing him to meet Reyansh, also stated in the video that he will go to the High Court if he does not get to see his kid.