Aashka Goradia, husband Brent Goble test positive for COVID-19, actor says 'new strain is a nasty and sly devil'

Popular Television actor Aashka Goradia, who recently quit showbiz, has tested positive for COVID-19. Her husband Brent Goble has also tested positive for the novel coronavirus and they're currently under home quarantine.
Sharing the news on Instagram, the 'Naagin' actor wrote: "In preparation of our trip to my home in the US, @ibrentgobale and I have tested positive for COVID. We have been reeling from this news since this morning when we were just about to leave Goa. Both of us are feeling fine physically but the test reports say otherwise and that means we have to let the virus run its course."
"Thankfully with our active and healthy lifestyle we aren't experiencing any debilitating symptoms. She also mentioned she and her husband have isolated themselves in their home in Goa and are not in contact with anyone," she added.
In another story, the 'Kusum' actress urged fans to take precautionary measures amid the COVID-19 crisis and wrote, "Folks, it doesn't matter how healthy you are- everyone, literally everyone is at risk. This new strain is a nasty and sly devil."
"When we appreciate all the concern and speedy recovery wishes, I'd implore everyone reading this to please keep those who are really debilitated in your thoughts and prayer. We will be fine, while so many others may not be. Let's all hold a space for THEIR recovery, as well as those who are indirectly impacted. So much love from us," she concluded.
Aashika recently quit acting to pursue entrepreneurship.
