Aashka Goradia, husband Brent Goble test positive for COVID-19, actor says 'new strain is a nasty and sly devil'

Popular Television actor Aashka Goradia, who recently quit showbiz, has tested positive for COVID-19. Her husband Brent Goble has also tested positive for the novel coronavirus and they're currently under home quarantine.

Sharing the news on Instagram, the 'Naagin' actor wrote: "In preparation of our trip to my home in the US, @ibrentgobale and I have tested positive for COVID. We have been reeling from this news since this morning when we were just about to leave Goa. Both of us are feeling fine physically but the test reports say otherwise and that means we have to let the virus run its course."

"Thankfully with our active and healthy lifestyle we aren't experiencing any debilitating symptoms. She also mentioned she and her husband have isolated themselves in their home in Goa and are not in contact with anyone," she added.