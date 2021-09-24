'Aap rona nahi...': Krushna Abhishek takes a hilarious dig at Neha Kakkar for crying in reality shows; check out her reaction

Popular singer Neha Kakkar and her brother Tony Kakkar, who recently dropped their latest party number 'Kanta Laga' with Yo Yo Honey Singg, graced 'The Kapil Sharma' show for an upcoming episode. The promo of the episode shows comedian Krushna Abhishek taking a dig at Neha who's often seen crying over sob stories of reality show contestants.

The promo shared by Sony Entertainment Television shows host Kapil Sharma talking about Kakkar's recent track 'Kanta Laga' and Asha Parikh and Shefali Jariwala's iconic songs. Teasing the singer, Kapil said, "Mera kum se kum nahi toh 20 baar angootha darwaze mein aake naakhun toota, mere se ek mukhda nahi bana (I have jammed my finger in the door at least 20 times and broken my nail but I could not put together a single verse)."

In another scene, Krushna is seen in his Sapna avatar as he shares his emotional story with Neha Kakkar. "Mereko na bohot dukh hai, mereko koi pyaar nahi karta hai (I am very sad because no one loves me)."

When Neha asks why, Krushna quips, "Aap rona nahi, haan, main contestant nahi hoon (Don’t cry, I am not a contestant)."

"Maarungi (I will hit you)," the singer replies, leaving everyone in splits.

The episode will also feature 'Indian Idol 12' contestants Pawandeep Rajan, Nihal Tauro, Shanmukhapriya and Arunita Kanjilal.

Speaking of Kakkar's latest track Kanta Laga' has been written and composed by Tony Kakkar who has also lent his vocals to it along with Neha Kakkar and Yo Yo Honey Singh. The rap lyrics have been written by Yo Yo Honey Singh, Lil Golu and Hommie Dilliwala.

Directed by Mihir Gulati, the song has released under the label of Desi Music Factory.

Published on: Friday, September 24, 2021, 04:44 PM IST