'Aap paida hue ho, download nahi': Rakhi Sawant's hilarious dig at celebs sharing Mother’s Day wishes online

On the occasion of Mother's Day while several celebrities shared heartfelt tributes to their moms on social media, Bigg Boss 14 finalist and actor Rakhi Sawant urged people to wish their mothers 'offline'.
On Sunday evening, Rakhi shared a video of herself and her mom Jaya, where she was seen giving her a present.
The video shows Rakhi giving her mom a silk saree.
"Dekho, doston, main kya gift laayi hoon. Chennai pure silk saree. Itne lockdown mein bohot mushkil hai dhoondhna," she says.
The actor-dancer then adds, "Main aap sab se kehna chahti hoon ki aap log apni mom ko online wish na karein, offline wish karein. Kyunki aap paida hue ho, download nahi hue ho."
Check it out here:
Rakhi Sawant's mom Jaya recently underwent a surgery for cancer.
Earlier, Rakhi had shared a few clips of her mother in hospital.
In the clip, Rakhi said in Hindi: "Today is my mother's operation for cancer and I am so happy. Now, you don't have to take anymore tension mom. The cancer will be out of your body permanently."
Rakhi's mother Jaya had thanked Salman for the support he has shown.
"I would like to say namaskar to Salman Khan. I used to pray to Jesus that I have no money. I will die like this and my god sent Salman Khan as an angel in my life. He stood by us and helped me with my operation. His entire family is standing by me. I would like to thank you and your family," said Jaya, addressing Salman.
She added: "I pray that you and your family never face any kind of struggle. I pray that you move much ahead. Thank you Salman Khan."
