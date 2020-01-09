Aamir Ali, Sanjeeda Sheikh to part ways after 8 years of marriage?

Television industry's favourite couple, Aamir Ali and Sanjeeda Sheikh are reportedly on the verge of getting a divorce. The couple who has been married for 8 years has allegedly separated from each other.

Actors Aamir Ali and Sanjeeda Sheikh are undoubtedly the most loved couple in the industry. The two have a separate fan base and although they haven't appeared on the screen together in a long time, their interviews and award show performances leave everyone in awe. The 'Nach Baliye' contestants became a household name after appearing on shows together. Aamir and Sanjeeda, best friend turned husband-wife have been one of the most popular couples and given us some serious relationship goals. They have had a blissful marriage of 8 years and new reports claim that their marriage is on the rocks.

According to the reports by SpotboyE, Aamir and Sanjeeda are currently living separately as things are not well between the lovebirds. A source informed SpotboyE, “Yeah, Sanjeeda and Aamir are not staying together since some time. They are having issues.”

The media portal then contacted Aamir and he said, “I don’t know what you are talking about.”

However, the reply isn't enough to calm down the curiosity of fans. Fans have been speculating that something's 'fishy' between the couple for quite some time now. This came after the two stopped posting pictures with each other on social media. Also Aamir took to social media last year in December to wish his lady love. He posted an adorable video of Sanjeeda and wrote, "Happy bday love.. Ull always be a part of me n in my heart always.. stay happy n blessed.. #happybirthday.”

While Aamir's sweet gesture had fans gushing over the two, Sanjeeda had a rather unstimulating reply and wrote, "Thanks Ali." This obviously didn't go well with their stans and they pointed out that there's something wrong between the duo.