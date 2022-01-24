'A part of you will always live on in me': Shaheer Sheikh pens a heartfelt note after father's death

Actor Shaheer Sheikh lost his father to Covid-19 on January 19. Shaheer had informed his fans recently that his father has been hospitalised after contracting Covid-19. He was very critical and on ventilator due to the infection.

Numerous friends of the actor paid condolence to the family. Shaheer shared a very strong bond with his father. Taking to Instagram, he has shared a long emotional post for his father.

Sharing a picture of his father, he wrote, "There is greatness in patience, kindness and humility There is happiness in giving to others And there is peace in honesty.. If there was ever a manual on the most incredible person, my dad was it. To lose him, to watch him go away has been the most painful phase of my life. He has left a void. In my heart. In my life."

He further added, "But before that, he has filled my life with meaning and purpose. He has filled it with so much love and compassion , that I don’t think there is any space for resentment. I’ve been blessed to watch the glorious life he lived, to witness the love he gave to one and all, to see the respect he had for everyone big or small. There is no goodbye here papa, because a part of you will always live on in me. Thank you for choosing me to be your son. There can be no bigger honor. #loveYouPapa."

The actor had also worked in 'Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke'. He was last seen in 'Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3' alongside Erica Fernandes. He is currently seen in 'Pavitra Rishta 2.0'.

Shaheer has been actively posting pictures of his parents on his social media handles. Last year in September, the popular actor became a father to a baby girl.

Published on: Monday, January 24, 2022, 02:07 PM IST