'50% of my problem is with Sunil Grover': TV actress Shilpa Shinde to quit 'Gangs Of Filmistan'

Television actress and Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa Shinde isn’t new to controversies. The actress who locked horns with producer Vikas Gupta has now expressed dismay over actor-comedian Sunil Grover.
According to a report by India Today, Shinde who featured on Star Bharat's new comedy show ‘Gangs Of Filmistan’ has decided to quit even before it can premiere.
Shinde, in an interview told ‘Saas Bahu Aur Betiyaan’ that she has a problem with Grover and is unhappy for not getting enough screen time despite working for hours.
Shinde said, "I will raise my voice because after doing so much of work and working so hard, I have to stand in the background in the entire act. Not just this, in this pandemic, we are shooting for 12-15 hours. I am talking about it now so that people can't say later why I didn't speak up earlier."
"The producers should understand and value their actors. Neither is the script ready nor do they have everything planned. The shift starts at morning 7 and we pack up at 11 in the night. You can't exploit actors. We aren't labours," she added.
Speaking about her tiff with Grover, who essays the role of Bhindi Bhai on the show, she said, "50 per cent of my problem is with Sunil Grover. For promotions, they used my name but in the show's promo, only Sunil can be seen. Not just this, Sunil will be a part of every act and we are given just one line. We are not there just to give cues to Sunil."
Shinde also drew comparisons to ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’, where Grover essayed a significant role prior to his scuffle with the host Kapil Sharma.
Shinde said, "Look at The Kapil Sharma Show. Every actor gets space there and an equal opportunity to act. No one has to stand in the background. Every character on that show has its own identity but here it's all about Sunil Grover. Why don't they change the name to Sunil Grover Show?"
The makers of ‘Gangs Of Filmistan’ are yet to comment on the actress’s statement and address her grievances.
