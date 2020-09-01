'50% of my problem is with Sunil Grover': TV actress Shilpa Shinde to quit 'Gangs Of Filmistan'

Television actress and Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa Shinde isn’t new to controversies. The actress who locked horns with producer Vikas Gupta has now expressed dismay over actor-comedian Sunil Grover.

According to a report by India Today, Shinde who featured on Star Bharat's new comedy show ‘Gangs Of Filmistan’ has decided to quit even before it can premiere.

Shinde, in an interview told ‘Saas Bahu Aur Betiyaan’ that she has a problem with Grover and is unhappy for not getting enough screen time despite working for hours.

Shinde said, "I will raise my voice because after doing so much of work and working so hard, I have to stand in the background in the entire act. Not just this, in this pandemic, we are shooting for 12-15 hours. I am talking about it now so that people can't say later why I didn't speak up earlier."