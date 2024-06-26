Tejasswi Prakash & Karan Kundrra PART WAYS, To Not Announce Breakup Anytime Soon: REPORTS

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra have been one of the most loved couples of television. The actors, who met and fell in love during their stint together in Bigg Boss 15 have reportedly called it quits some time back.

According to a report in News 18 ShoSha, Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash broke up a month ago and have not gotten back together too. A source close to the couple told the portal that Karan and Tejasswi had been getting into minor fights for quite some time now and later parted ways. The source also reveals that the reason behind their breakup is still unknown.

Further, the source also reveals that since Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra, together as a couple enjoy massive popularity, it is going to be really difficult for their fans to accept this news. The source says, ''They were a power couple for the last three years, and therefore, it might not be easy for their fans to accept this heartbreaking news so suddenly. They are not going to announce their breakup anytime soon.''

This news has been doing rounds for quite some time now. Earlier, Karan and Tejasswi had squashed these rumours after the former uploaded a few pictures with the actress and the duo also made a public appearance hand in hand.

While the portal tried reaching out to both Tejasswi and Karan's teams, however, they have refused to comment on the same.