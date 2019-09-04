Teachers' Day 2019: If Bollywood actors were teachers, here's what subject they would teach

It's Teachers' Day, and it is high time we thank our favourite Bollywood stars who have always inspired us to be the best version of ourselves through their films. On this occasion, we'd like to give our hardworking teachers a break, and ponder as to what would it be if B-town celebs were to switch careers and enter the field of teaching. Here's what subject they would probably be best at.

Akshay Kumar- History

Akshay Kumar has gradually turned into a historic films ambassador, thanks to an array of projects he has delivered that mostly put historic events on the big screen. Films like Rustom, Airlift, Padman, Kesari are some examples from his list of Filmography.