'Tarzan' actor Ron Ely's son stabs mom, shot dead by cops

Los Angeles: The son of "Tarzan" actor Ron Ely killed his mother before he was shot dead by deputies on Tuesday, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

Valerie Lundeen Ely, 62, was stabbed by her 30-year-old son Cameron Ely, the sheriff's department said, according to a cnn.com report.

The death happened at the Ely residence in California, which Valerie shared with her husband.

Ron Ely was home at the time but was not hurt. He was taken to the hospital as precaution, where he was evaluated and later released.

The incident began with a 911 call about a family dispute at the actor's home, according to the sheriff's office, adding that when the deputies arrive, they found Valerie dead from multiple stab wounds.

Ron Ely identified a family member as the person who stabbed his wife. Deputies then searched the home and surrounding areas for Cameron, located him outside the home and confronted him.

The sheriff's office said Cameron "posed a threat and in response four deputies fired their service weapons at the suspect, fatally wounding him".

None of the deputies were injured. Those involved in the shooting will be placed on paid administrative leave pending an investigation, the sheriff's office said.

Ely, 81, is an actor and novelist best known for playing the lead character in the 1960s television series "Tarzan," and for essaying the title role in "Doc Savage: The Man Of Bronze."