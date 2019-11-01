Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chasmah: Who robbed Bhide’s house?

It looks like Tarak Mehta Ka Oolta Chasmah is going to enter a different genre.

In the upcoming episodes of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC) all hell breaks loose when Bhide finds out or at least, assumes that his house has been broken into. After running an errand for his wife when he returns home, he finds everything in a state of disarray, the cupboards empty and the jewellery gone.

Also, with Madhavi not at home, he tries to call her only to find out that she has left the phone behind. Completely distressed, not knowing what to do, Bhide goes over to Roshan’s house to check if she might know Madhavi’s whereabouts. One thing leads to another and the within minutes, the entire society gathers in the compound to pacify Bhide and to think of ways to find out what may have really happened.

The only hint to knowing who was involved in the possible robbery of Bhide’s house and of a potential abduction of Madhavi, is finding out more about a blue car. Abdul informs Bhide that he had seen the blue car speed away from the Society just a little earlier, but unfortunately, he could neither see who were in the car nor was he able to note its number plate. Will they find out who robbed Bhide’s house?

