Tara Sutaria On Being Considered For Only Glamorous Roles: It Was Frustrating

Actor Tara Sutaria, who appears as the titular role in the OTT release Apurva, is garnering a lot of praises from the industry and the critics for her performance in the Disney+Hotstar directorial.

Having made a star-studded debut in Karan Johar's Student Of The Year 2, the opportunities that came to Tara were mostly glamorous roles which led to her getting unintentionally typecast. In a recent interview, the actress opened up about how a certain image about her was perceived which led to limited scope for good roles.

Tara shares, “I don’t know if I got impatient but it was frustrating, for sure. Even in meetings with directors and producers this year, I couldn’t reveal, show, or talk too much about Apurva. People more so in our industry than the audience didn’t expect and see me doing something like this.”

Speaking about going completely deglam to play her character in the film, the 28-year old actress shares, “I felt stereotyped as the glamourous girl all the time. Everyone says it also and it’s very irritating. Having said that, it’s fun to do all that and it’s a part of all of us young actors and actresses. But that’s just one aspect. People haven’t seen me like this but Apurva is the majority of who I am.”

Delving further into the conversation, Tara does agree that much of the glamorous imagery about her stems from her flattering photoshoots on social media and her past films. "The films I’ve done or the way I’ve been presented have been a reason for people to believe that I’m just a one or two-dimensional actress and that I can’t do other stuff, which has been extremely infuriating."

Directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat, Apurva also stars Abhishek Banerjee, Dhairya Karwa and Rajpal Yadav in key roles.

