Tanhaji: Ajay Devgn reveals Kajol's first look as Savitribai Malusare

Ajay Devgn recently took to social media to unveil the first look of Kajol as Savitribai Malusare in his upcoming film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.
Kajol will essay the role of Tanhaji's wife. Ajay captioned the first look as, "Savitribai Malusare - Tanhaji ke saahas ka sahara... aur unke bal ki shakti. #TanhajiTheUnsungWarrior in cinemas 10th January 2020. TANHAJI TRAILER TOMORROW"
Earlier, Ajay had shared actor Saif Ali Khan's fierce look as the antagonist Udaybhan. In the poster, kohl-eyed Saif can be seen sitting and holding a sword with his hands.
Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior will mark Ajay's on-screen reunion with wife Kajol. The period drama also features Sharad Kelkar and Pankaj Tripathi. Set in the 17th century, the Om Raut directorial is based on the life of Tanaji Malusare, an unsung warrior of Indian history and the military leader in the army of Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, founder of the Maratha Empire.
Produced by Ajay Devgn’s ADF and Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series, the film will release on 10th Jan 2020.
