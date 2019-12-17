'Tanhaji' actress Neha Sharma flaunts her sexy bralette in an unbuttoned shirt

Bollywood actress Neha Sharma is best known for looking radiant sans makeup. The diva who has over eight million followers on Instagram, gives her fans a sneak peek into life off-screen. From exotic vacays to glamorous photoshoots, Neha knows how to keep fans glued to their screens with her sizzling pictures.
In a recent addition made to her feed, Neha can be seen flaunting a sexy peach bralette as she buttons down her crisp white shirt, to chill on a beach. Internet felt the heat, as this sexy picture made many sweat even during winter.
Neha has done a couple of Bollywood and south films in a span of 12 years as an actress. Her last feature film in Hindi was Anil and Arjun Kapoor starrer Mubarakan. She will next be seen sharing screen space with Ajay Devgn and Kajol in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.
Set in the 17th century, Tanhaji is based on the life of legendary warrior Tanaji Malusare, who fought alongside Chatrapati Shivaji against the Mughals. It will hit the screens on January 10, 2020.
