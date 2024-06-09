 'Tan Had Become Her Nemesis': Twinkle Khanna Talks About Relatives' Racist Comment On Daughter's Skin Colour
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment'Tan Had Become Her Nemesis': Twinkle Khanna Talks About Relatives' Racist Comment On Daughter's Skin Colour

'Tan Had Become Her Nemesis': Twinkle Khanna Talks About Relatives' Racist Comment On Daughter's Skin Colour

Twinkle Khanna revealed how she helped her daughter not get affected by relatives' comments that compare her with brother Aarav on their skin colour.

Manisha KarkiUpdated: Sunday, June 09, 2024, 05:27 PM IST
article-image

Indian author and former actress Twinkle Khanna recently in her column talked about kids - son Aarav and daughter Nitara. She revealed how she helped her daughter not get affected by relatives' comments that compare her with brother Aarav on their skin colour as she gave up swimming.

She expressed how it all started with her daughter and what she did to make her feel better and explained to her what was right and what is wrong, she said, "There was a time when my little one (Nitara) wanted to discontinue her swimming lessons. A tan had become her nemesis. ‘I want to be the same colour as bhaiya (brother).’ A chance remark by a foolish relative within her earshot had not gone unnoticed. ‘She is so cute but not as fair as her brother!’"

Twinkle further said that she gave her daughter Frida Kahlo’s illustrated biography and added ‘White is a light colour, so it gets dirty fast like my T-shirt; brown is darker, so it doesn’t.’"

Read Also
'Main Anpadh Hu, Woh Dimag Wali Hai': Akshay Kumar Praises 'Intelligent' Wife Twinkle Khanna
article-image

Here's What Akshay Kumar Said About Twinkle As A Mother

As per Akshay, Twinkle's intelligence is the reason behind their daughter Nitara's diligent disposition. In a conversation with cricketer Shikhar Dhawan on his chat show, Akshay stated, “My daughter gets her intelligence from my wife, Twinkle. Main to anpadh aadmi hu, zyada padha nahi hu. Main gadha mazdoori karta hu, wo dimaag wali hai. I have not studied much. I do manual labour, whereas she is the one with the brain)."

He also added, “I go to work and she has taken such good care of my children (son Aarav and daughter Nitara). I am surprised about how my wife looks at life even today. She is 50 now and still goes to study. She has finished her master's and is now doing her PhD.”

Read Also
'Main Anpadh Hu, Woh Dimag Wali Hai': Akshay Kumar Praises 'Intelligent' Wife Twinkle Khanna
article-image

Meanwhile, Twinkle quit films after a few years of working in movie such as Barsaat, Jab Pyaar Kisise Hota Hai and Mela, and many more. The actress-turned-actress a day ago has promoted a new book My Gita” by Devdutt Pattanaik. The classic and contemporary book is a reinterpretation of the Bhagavad Gita which offers timeless wisdom for modern life.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Must Have Changed Their Numbers': Farida Jalal Reveals Losing Touch With Shah Rukh & Salman Khan

'Must Have Changed Their Numbers': Farida Jalal Reveals Losing Touch With Shah Rukh & Salman Khan

Bridgerton 3, Part 2 OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Nicola Coughlan, Luke Newton's Series

Bridgerton 3, Part 2 OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Nicola Coughlan, Luke Newton's Series

'Tan Had Become Her Nemesis': Twinkle Khanna Talks About Relatives' Racist Comment On Daughter's...

'Tan Had Become Her Nemesis': Twinkle Khanna Talks About Relatives' Racist Comment On Daughter's...

Did Bhavika Sharma Have Fallout With Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's Production House? Actress REACTS...

Did Bhavika Sharma Have Fallout With Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's Production House? Actress REACTS...

Anil Kapoor Arrives In Delhi To Attend PM Modi's Oath-Taking Ceremony: 'Just Want Country To...

Anil Kapoor Arrives In Delhi To Attend PM Modi's Oath-Taking Ceremony: 'Just Want Country To...