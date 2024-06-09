'Tan Had Become Her Nemesis': Twinkle Khanna Talks About Relatives' Racist Comment On Daughter's Skin Colour

Indian author and former actress Twinkle Khanna recently in her column talked about kids - son Aarav and daughter Nitara. She revealed how she helped her daughter not get affected by relatives' comments that compare her with brother Aarav on their skin colour as she gave up swimming.

She expressed how it all started with her daughter and what she did to make her feel better and explained to her what was right and what is wrong, she said, "There was a time when my little one (Nitara) wanted to discontinue her swimming lessons. A tan had become her nemesis. ‘I want to be the same colour as bhaiya (brother).’ A chance remark by a foolish relative within her earshot had not gone unnoticed. ‘She is so cute but not as fair as her brother!’"

Twinkle further said that she gave her daughter Frida Kahlo’s illustrated biography and added ‘White is a light colour, so it gets dirty fast like my T-shirt; brown is darker, so it doesn’t.’"

Here's What Akshay Kumar Said About Twinkle As A Mother

As per Akshay, Twinkle's intelligence is the reason behind their daughter Nitara's diligent disposition. In a conversation with cricketer Shikhar Dhawan on his chat show, Akshay stated, “My daughter gets her intelligence from my wife, Twinkle. Main to anpadh aadmi hu, zyada padha nahi hu. Main gadha mazdoori karta hu, wo dimaag wali hai. I have not studied much. I do manual labour, whereas she is the one with the brain)."

He also added, “I go to work and she has taken such good care of my children (son Aarav and daughter Nitara). I am surprised about how my wife looks at life even today. She is 50 now and still goes to study. She has finished her master's and is now doing her PhD.”

Meanwhile, Twinkle quit films after a few years of working in movie such as Barsaat, Jab Pyaar Kisise Hota Hai and Mela, and many more. The actress-turned-actress a day ago has promoted a new book My Gita” by Devdutt Pattanaik. The classic and contemporary book is a reinterpretation of the Bhagavad Gita which offers timeless wisdom for modern life.