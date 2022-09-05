Tamannaah Bhatia on Babli Bouncer: 'I feel the spirit of Babli in the film is because of Madhur Bhandarkar'

Photo: Viral Bhayani

The makers of Tamannaah Bhatia, Sahil Vaid, Saurabh Shukla, and Abhishek Bajaj-starrer Babli Bouncer unveiled the trailer of the much-awaited film. It is directed by National Award-winning director Madhur Bhandarkar. The film is touted to be a delightful family entertainer. Tamannaah will be seen playing the role of a lady bouncer, who hails from Haryana and moves to Delhi to work in a nightclub.

At the launch, an emotional Tamannaah shares, “It is a very special day for me. I had waited for the trailer launch since the time I heard the script. Madhur (Bhandarkar) sir has made a film which is like a hug — it is warm, fuzzy, and makes you smile. I have always been a huge fan of his films. My respect for him has grown even more not just because he is a genius at his craft, but also because he taught me to choose temperament over talent.”

Adding further she says, “He has won multiple National Awards, and after getting so much adulation from the industry that any filmmaker would want, he is one of the most fun, coolest directors I have ever worked with. I feel the spirit of Babli in the film is because of him.”

Tamannaah, who has done several films in different languages, believes that shooting for Babli Bouncer has been one of her most fulfilling experiences so far. “I have done so many films to date but this has been my most integrated and fun experience. The film has been the most collaborative experience for me as an actor,” she avers.

Madhur says, “In today’s time, where the trend of female bouncers exists, I thought why not make a film on the same. I thought this film either could be made in a funny way or as a serious film. I then decided to make a slice-of-life film that the whole family can watch together. I, along with two writers, penned the script. Then the pandemic hit us. However, when things normalised, my producers and I thought of revamping the script.”

“Babli Bouncer is about a girl, who comes from a small town to become a lady bouncer in Delhi and how her life takes a turn in a humorous way. Tamannaah has done a fabulous job. She will be seen in a different role. She was even the favourite of everybody on the sets,” he concludes.

Produced by Star Studios and Junglee Pictures, 'Babli Bouncer' is slated for a digital release on September 23 on an OTT platform in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.