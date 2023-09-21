 Tamannaah Bhatia & Divya Dutta Visit New Parliament, Laud Women's Reservation Bill (WATCH)
Tamannaah Bhatia & Divya Dutta Visit New Parliament, Laud Women's Reservation Bill (WATCH)

Tamannaah Bhatia said that the Bill will inspire common people to join politics

ANIUpdated: Thursday, September 21, 2023, 03:39 PM IST
article-image
Divya Dutta and Tamannaah Bhatia at new Parliament building | PTI

Actor Tamannaah Bhatia on Thursday (September 21) visited the new Parliament building and hailed the Women's Reservation Bill. Speaking to the media, Tamannaah said, "This bill will inspire common people to join politics."

Actor Divya Dutta also shared her views on the bill. "This (Women's Reservation Bill) is a big initiative. It feels really good. The women are being brought to the forefront. To witness a special session of Parliament is an experience in itself," she said.

Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal moved the Women's Reservation Bill in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

"Through the Constitutional Amendment Bill that I have brought today, a section will be inserted in Article 330, Article 332, and Article 334. Through these, 1/3rd of the seats will be reserved in the Lok Sabha and all State Assemblies of the country. This is a major step," Meghwal said in the Rajya Sabha. 

The Lok Sabha scripted history on Wednesday as it passed the Bill reserving a third or 33 per cent of seats for women in national and state legislatures with an overwhelming majority. The Bill seeks to grant one-third of its seats to women in both the Lok Sabha and state assemblies.

article-image

The 'Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam' is the first bill passed by Lok Sabha during the special session after it shifted to the new Parliament building on Tuesday. The Rajya Sabha had earlier passed the Women's Reservation Bill in 2010 during the Congress-led UPA government but it was not taken up in the Lok Sabha and subsequently lapsed in the lower House of Parliament.

article-image

