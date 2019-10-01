Take a cue from Meghan Markle, who is repeating her old dresses like a pro

The match helped raise funds for charities supported by William and Harry.

Meanwhile, Meghan's Skype call on Sunday came amid the royal family's visit to Africa.

Harry was present at the Nalikule College of Education, meeting with a network of young women who are supported to attend and complete secondary school with the help of scholarships through the Campaign for Female Education.

Meghan, who has long advocated girls' education, was back in South Africa with Archie, but video called in order to send her best wishes.

"I wish I could be with you. We're here in South Africa right now. Archie is taking a nap! But I'm with you in sprit and I'm so happy," she said, according to video of her call shared online.

During his Sunday outing, Harry saw the impact of U.K. investments to ensure that girls obtain at least 12 years of quality education. The project is supported by the Queen's Commonwealth Trust, of which Harry is president.

Harry will return to South Africa later this week to meet Meghan and Archie in Johannesburg for a few more outings before the family returns home to London on Wednesday.

Harry and Meghan have been raising awareness of several issues while on the royal tour, including counter-poaching operations in Malawi, violence against women in South Africa, elephant protection in Botswana and landmines in Angola.