Taimur Ali Khan's DIY Ganpati idol is made of legos

Mumbai: Little Taimur Ali Khan, son of Bollywood couple Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, has given a creative twist to the Ganpati idol. On social media, mom Kareena has posted a do-it-yourself (DIY) idol made of legos, which she says is made by Taimur.
"Ganpati celebrations might be a little different this year... But Tim made sure the festival was on point by making a beautiful lego Ganeshji for us. Wishing you all a very happy Ganesh Chaturthi. Praying for peace, everyone's health and safety," Kareena wrote as the caption.
In the image, the toddler is seen sitting with folded hands.
Taimur is Kareena and Saif's first born. The couple tied the knot on October 16, 2012. Taimur was born on December 20, 2016. On August 12, Kareena and Saif announced that they were expecting a new addition to the family.
Meanwhile, after shooting for magazine cover, actress Kareena Kapoor Khan and her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan shot at home again. Taking to Instagram stories, Kareena posted a small clip of their in-house shoot.
In the video, we can see Saif sitting on the couch while Kareena busy pouting. "When in doubt, pout it out. Shoot at home with the husband again," Kareena captioned the clip.
