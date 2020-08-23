Taimur Ali Khan's DIY Ganpati idol is made of legos

Mumbai: Little Taimur Ali Khan, son of Bollywood couple Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, has given a creative twist to the Ganpati idol. On social media, mom Kareena has posted a do-it-yourself (DIY) idol made of legos, which she says is made by Taimur.

"Ganpati celebrations might be a little different this year... But Tim made sure the festival was on point by making a beautiful lego Ganeshji for us. Wishing you all a very happy Ganesh Chaturthi. Praying for peace, everyone's health and safety," Kareena wrote as the caption.

In the image, the toddler is seen sitting with folded hands.