Taimur Ali Khan steals the show at Kapoor family's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor got together with the rest of the Kapoor clan got together for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations and the pictures are heart-warming. The Kapoors are known to have fun get-togethers and this time too, they have managed to make the internet go crazy over the pictures.
In Karisma Kapoor’s recent Instagram post, a video of Taimur Ali Khan chanting ‘Mangal Murti Morya’ with Armaan Jain is just the most adorable thing you will come across today. Taimur has already made quite a name for himself among the paparazzi and is the most loved celebrity kid for all the right reasons. Take a look at the pictures and videos from their gathering.
On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan is currently judging a dance reality show and has a few movies lined up including Good Newwz, Lal Singh Chaddha, Angrezi Medium, and Takht.
