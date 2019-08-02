Tahira Kashyap sports Rs 1.9 Lakh Dior bag, but husband Ayushmann Khurrana's caption tops it all

Ayushmann Khurrana and his wife Tahira Kashyap are one of the strongest power couples in Bollywood. The duo have shared their journey through several ups and downs, while maintaining a healthy atmosphere for their two kids to dwell in. Although both are known to have a striking sense of humour, this recent post is just another addition.

Tahira shared a picture of herself in an all black avatar, with cool shades and a luxury Dior bag. While the red calfskin flap bag costs Rs 1.9 Lakh, it is Ayushmann's caption on the similar post on his feed that is indeed priceless. He captioned it as, "Don’t know what is she trying to find out? Ghar ki chaabi gum gayi thi shaayad. Ya main gum gaya tha kuch maheeno se. Coming back to her after 3 months." Check out the post below: