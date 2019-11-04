Tabu makes triumphant Telugu film return after 10-year hiatus, wows fans with look on birthday

Actress Tabu turned a year older on Monday, and a photo of her shared by the team of her upcoming Telugu film "Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo" is winning hearts of netizens.

"Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo" is directed by Trivikram Srinivas and the film stars stars Tabu along with Allu Arjun, Pooja Hegde and Sushanth A.

The film is produced by Allu Aravind and S. Radha Krishna under their banners Geetha Arts and Haarika & Hassine Creations.

Haarika & Hassine Creations tweeted the photo in which Tabu is giving a wide smile. "She can just make us skip our heartbeat with one look and flatter anyone with her talent. Wishing #Tabu garu a very Happy Birthday, We look forward to many more collaborations - #AlaVaikunthapurramuloo team! @alluarjun #Trivikram @hegdepooja @MusicThaman #Jayaram #NivethaPethuraj," they captioned it.