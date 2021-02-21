'Taboo topics need to be addressed through cinema,' says Ayushmann Khurrana

For him, the film was a success story because Indian families watched the film. "The fact that the film became a success, told me that people want to engage and have a conversation on such important subjects. The fact that Indian families came out and watched this film was the biggest success story for me because our families can contribute so much to foster a spirit of inclusivity when it comes to same-sex relationships," he said.

Ayushmann recalled how many people in the industry advised him not to sign the film. "I was thrilled with the response towards this film because everyone told me I was doing a very tricky film and that no one would accept this kind of cinema. Instead, I was humbled with appreciation. The success of this film is in how it was accepted as a commercial film and how it has hopefully done its job to pave a path for many other films on such subjects to be made."

"I have always wanted to reach out and have a conversation with people about the subjects that I have addressed through my movies. I will continue doing that because it satiates me as an artiste and motivates me to discover more subjects like these," he concluded.