Taapsee Pannu to replace Samantha Akkineni in Hindi remake of 'U Turn'?

The 2018 Tamil-Telugu suspense thriller U Turn is all set to get a Hindi avatar. The film, which starred the very saleable Samantha Akkineni, was a moneyspinner. Understandably, it has now been lapped up for a Hindi remake.

But the question is, who will play Samantha’s role of the young inexperienced journalist investigating some mysterious road accidents? Buzz is Taapsee Pannu has been “seriously approached” to play the role. At the same time, the producers are keen on getting Samantha to reprise the role in Hindi.