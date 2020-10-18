Taapsee Pannu shares stunning still from 'Haseen Dillruba'

Piquing the curiosity of fans for her upcoming flick, 'Haseen Dillruba', actor Taapsee Pannu on Sunday posted on social media a stunning picture of herself from the murder-mystery.

The 'Saand Ki Aankh' actor took to Instagram and shared a close-up one side picture of her face. In the snap, Taapsee is seen sporting a traditional gold nose pin embedded with contrasting red and white pearls alog with small gold earrings.

Pannu captioned the post "Verified "Tan Man ka dhan" Rani Kashyap back in the house ....#HaseenDilruba." In December last year, the 'Pink' actor hinted at her role in the 'Haseen Dillruba' and shared a poster of the film. "I may be bad but I'm perfectly good at it" Stepping into the world of #HaseenDillruba. Can't wait for you guys to meet HER in theatres 18th September 2020," she said.

However, there is no information on the release date of the film, as the shooting was on halt due to coronavirus pandemic.

The film, a murder mystery also stars actor Vikrant Massey. 'Haseen Dillruba' is produced by Anand L Rai and directed by Vinil Mathew.