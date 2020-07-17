Taapsee Pannu shares cryptic tweet on 'fair race'

Mumbai: On Friday, Taapsee Pannu posted a cryptic tweet talking about how the starting point should be the same for every player taking part in a race. Even though, Taapsee did not mention what she is referring to, but the actress did mention that the "race" she is talking about, "applies to life".

"A race is fair, the result is valid, only if the starting point was the same for every player. If not, the comparison and the ensuing onslaught will take away the dignity of the sport eventually. #JustAThought #AppliesToLife," tweeted the actress from her verified account.

Even though Taapsee does not mention which "race" she is referring to, netizens assumed that she is talking about the alleged practice of nepotism in the film industry.

Commenting on Taapsee's tweet, a user wrote: "She is actually talking about nepotism."