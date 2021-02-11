Taapsee Pannu, Anurag Kashyap to team up for a new film?

Mumbai: Actress Taapsee Pannu and filmmaker Anurag Kashyap's cryptic tweets on Thursday have left fans wondering if the duo is set to return with a new film together.

Taapsee and Kashyap have in the past collaborated on the 2018 release, Manmarziyaan, co-starring Vicky Kaushal and Abhishek Bachchan.

On Thursday, the actress and the filmmaker tweeted using the identical hashtag #WhatsCult. "Courage, creativity, clutter breaking, cult! Rare to find them all together... Any idea what I am hinting at? Guess what am I talking about?! #WhatsCult," Taapsee Pannu wrote. "Collaborating with a 'cult' team on something special! Guess what? Confused? Hona bhi chahiye. Accha hain. Wait and watch #WhatsCult," Kashyap tweeted.

Taapsee has recently revealed in an interview that she will collaborate with Anurag Kashyap on a sci-fi film tentatively titled Rewind, which will reportedly be shot in Goa.