Taali Actress Sushmita Sen Says ‘I’m Complete In Myself’ While Explaining What ‘Love’ Means To Her

Actress Sushmita Sen, who is currently receiving rave reviews for her portrayal of Shreegauri Sawant in the web series ‘Taali’, bared her thoughts on love, freedom, and self-validation.

The former Miss Universe, now an accomplished actor, opened up on what love means to her, its essence and how it intertwines with her personal growth.

HERE'S WHAT SHE SAID

Reflecting on her journey in a conversation with Humans Of Bombay, Sushmita delved into her individualistic approach towards love and relationships. "Love to me isn't just a projection or an emotion -- it's an inherent part of who I am," she revealed.

"It isn't about seeking validation from external sources rather embracing my freedom & self-worth. I am complete in myself, and if someone comes along to enrich that feeling, it's a beautiful addition, not a necessity."

SUSHMITA ON THE CLICHED BELIEF 'ONE COMPLETES THE OTHER'

With candid honesty, Sushmita shared her evolution from the young woman who once believed in the clichéd notion of someone else completing her, to the empowered individual who revels in self-discovery. "Validation, if needed, must come from within. Standing in front of the mirror, acknowledging oneself, that's the only validation that truly matters," she affirmed.

HOW HER ROLE IN TAALI REFLECTS HER REAL LIFE JOURNEY

In Taali, she portrays the life and challenges of transgender activist Shreegauri Sawant.

This powerful portrayal mirrors Sushmita's real-life journey as a mother to two beautiful daughters, Renee and Alisah, whom she lovingly adopted.

Her ability to find love within and extend it to those she holds dear reflects her definition of love as not merely a sentiment, but a fundamental aspect of being.

