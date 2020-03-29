T-series head Bhushan Kumar to donate Rs 11 crore to PM CARES Fund

Mumbai: T-series honcho Bhushan Kumar has pledged to donate Rs 11 crore to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiative PM CARES Fund and Rs 1 crore to the Chief Ministers Relief Fund, Maharashtra to lend support to the ongoing battle against the coronavirus pandemic.

Kumar took to Twitter on Sunday and tweeted: "Today, we are all at a really crucial stage & it's extremely important to do all we can to help. I, along with my entire @TSeries family pledge to donate Rs. 11 crores to the PM-CARES Fund. We can & will fight this together, Jai Hind @PMOIndia @narendramodi #IndiaFightsCorona."