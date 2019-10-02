Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy Review: Twitterati laud Chiranjeevi's performance

Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi starrer Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy has finally hit the screens, and has been one of the top trending topics of discussion on Twitter since yesterday. The actor who is portraying the titular role of freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy has been lauded for his startling performance.

Despite the long running time, fans poured in their opinions on Twitter, as some went on for early shows.