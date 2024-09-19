Swara Bhasker's WhatsApp Hacked: Actress Urges Contacts To Not Respond To Messages, Send Money & OTP

Swara Bhasker | Instagram

Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker informed her followers on Thursday that her WhatsApp account was hacked. She urged people on her contact list to not respond to messages received from her number and asked them to send any kind of money or OTP if asked.

Swara took to her X handle to inform her followers, "My Whatsapp has possibly been hacked. If anyone who is in my contacts or not receives a message from me asking to share any code or OTP or money or anything please DO NOT REPLY. Block that number. Trying to figure out what this is about."

My what’s app has possibly been hacked. If anyone who is in my contacts / or not receives a message from me asking to share any code or OTP or money or anything please DO NOT REPLY. Block that number. Trying to figure out what this is about. — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) September 19, 2024

Netizens expressed concern and asked her to approach the right officials to get the issue resolved.