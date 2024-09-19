Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker informed her followers on Thursday that her WhatsApp account was hacked. She urged people on her contact list to not respond to messages received from her number and asked them to send any kind of money or OTP if asked.
Swara took to her X handle to inform her followers, "My Whatsapp has possibly been hacked. If anyone who is in my contacts or not receives a message from me asking to share any code or OTP or money or anything please DO NOT REPLY. Block that number. Trying to figure out what this is about."
Netizens expressed concern and asked her to approach the right officials to get the issue resolved.
FPJ Shorts
Swara Bhasker's WhatsApp Hacked: Actress Urges Contacts To Not Respond To Messages, Send Money & OTP
National Institute Of Animation & Gaming Set To Launch In Mumbai: All You Need to Know
Bangladesh Pacer Hasan Mahmud Has Major Record Insight Against India In IND vs BAN 1st Test
'NDA's 'Indifference' Towards Dalits At Its Peak In Bihar,' Says Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge On Nawada Incident