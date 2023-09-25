 Swara Bhasker & Fahad Ahmad Name Their Baby Girl Raabiya, Here's What It Means
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentSwara Bhasker & Fahad Ahmad Name Their Baby Girl Raabiya, Here's What It Means

Swara Bhasker & Fahad Ahmad Name Their Baby Girl Raabiya, Here's What It Means

Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad tied the knot in February 2023.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, September 25, 2023, 07:34 PM IST
article-image
Swara Bhasker & Fahad Ahmad Name Their Baby Girl Raabiya, Here's What It Means | Photo Via Instagram

Congratulations are in order for Swara Bhasker and her husband Fahad Ahmad as the duo have become parents to a baby girl. The couple's daughter was born on September 23, 2023.

The parents have named their child Raabiya. The official announcement was by the Veere Di Wedding actress today.

"A prayer heard, a blessing granted, a song whispered, a mystic truth..Our baby girl Raabiyaa was born on 23rd September 2023. With grateful and happy hearts, thank you for your love! It’s a whole new world," she wrote.

Read Also
Pregnant Swara Bhasker Flaunts Her Baby Bump In Stunning Maternity Shoot: See PICS
article-image

Reportedly, the name Raabiyaa was named after the Sufi mystic Rabia Basri. It also means Spring and/ or Queen.

Read Also
Video: Swara Bhasker TROLLED For Pregnancy Before Marriage While Flaunting Baby Bump At Mumbai...
article-image

In June, Swara announced her pregnancy and shared photos of herself with a visible baby bump in a pink dress as she posed with her husband and Samajwadi Party member Fahad Ahmad. She wrote, "Sometimes all your prayers are answered all together! Blessed, grateful, excited (and clueless! ) as we step into a whole new world!"

Swara and Fahad got married in a court marriage in February this year. The couple reportedly met and fell in love while they were protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). Before tying the knot, the duo have been friends for some time.

In March, the couple hosted their wedding festivities that included haldi, mehendi, qawaali night and walima (reception)

Read Also
Swara Bhasker & Fahad Ahmad Blessed With Baby Girl, New Parents Share FIRST Photos
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Dilip Kumar's Sister Saeeda Khan Dies Due To Prolonged Illness

Dilip Kumar's Sister Saeeda Khan Dies Due To Prolonged Illness

Swara Bhasker & Fahad Ahmad Name Their Baby Girl Raabiya, Here's What It Means

Swara Bhasker & Fahad Ahmad Name Their Baby Girl Raabiya, Here's What It Means

Swara Bhasker & Fahad Ahmad Blessed With Baby Girl, New Parents Share FIRST Photos

Swara Bhasker & Fahad Ahmad Blessed With Baby Girl, New Parents Share FIRST Photos

Newlyweds Parineeti Chopra & Raghav Chadha Greet Paps With Folded Hands At Delhi Airport (WATCH)

Newlyweds Parineeti Chopra & Raghav Chadha Greet Paps With Folded Hands At Delhi Airport (WATCH)

Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Wedding: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Shares UNSEEN Photo With Newlyweds

Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Wedding: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Shares UNSEEN Photo With Newlyweds