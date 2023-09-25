Swara Bhasker & Fahad Ahmad Name Their Baby Girl Raabiya, Here's What It Means | Photo Via Instagram

Congratulations are in order for Swara Bhasker and her husband Fahad Ahmad as the duo have become parents to a baby girl. The couple's daughter was born on September 23, 2023.

The parents have named their child Raabiya. The official announcement was by the Veere Di Wedding actress today.

"A prayer heard, a blessing granted, a song whispered, a mystic truth..Our baby girl Raabiyaa was born on 23rd September 2023. With grateful and happy hearts, thank you for your love! It’s a whole new world," she wrote.

Reportedly, the name Raabiyaa was named after the Sufi mystic Rabia Basri. It also means Spring and/ or Queen.

In June, Swara announced her pregnancy and shared photos of herself with a visible baby bump in a pink dress as she posed with her husband and Samajwadi Party member Fahad Ahmad. She wrote, "Sometimes all your prayers are answered all together! Blessed, grateful, excited (and clueless! ) as we step into a whole new world!"

Swara and Fahad got married in a court marriage in February this year. The couple reportedly met and fell in love while they were protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). Before tying the knot, the duo have been friends for some time.

In March, the couple hosted their wedding festivities that included haldi, mehendi, qawaali night and walima (reception)

