Swara Bhasker abuses 4-year-old kid for calling her 'aunty', Twitter calls her 'Aunty- National'

Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker is facing severe backlash on social media for referring to a four-year-old child actor as "chu**ya" and "Kameena" on the chat show "Son Of Abish".
A video spreading like wildfire on social media shows Swara using the swear words for a child actor with whom she worked with in an advertisement shoot during her early days in the film industry.
Apparently, Swara got angery because the child had addressed her as aunty.
In the video clip, the actress is seen speaking about disappointed she was with the shoot, adding that the kid calling her "aunty" only made her angrier.
According to Swara, she did not say the word "chu**ya" on the child actor's face, but uttered it in her thoughts. She added that children were basically "evil".
Here's the video:
Twitterati started slamming the actress no sooner that the video went viral, and the hashtag #Swara_aunty has been trending on the micro-blogging website since Tuesday morning.
Here are some tweets:
According to ibtimes, an NGO -- Legal Rights Protection Forum -- has reportedly filed a complaint to National Commission for Protection of Child Rights, and demanded action against Swara.
