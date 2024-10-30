 Sussanne Khan FALLS On Stairs As She Attends Anshul Garg's Diwali Bash With Beau Arslan Goni In Mumbai (VIDEO)
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentSussanne Khan FALLS On Stairs As She Attends Anshul Garg's Diwali Bash With Beau Arslan Goni In Mumbai (VIDEO)

Sussanne Khan FALLS On Stairs As She Attends Anshul Garg's Diwali Bash With Beau Arslan Goni In Mumbai (VIDEO)

Sussanne Khan, the ex-wife of Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan, was spotted attending a grand Diwali bash in Mumbai on Tuesday night. But while at it, she averted a major mishap after she tripped and fell on the stairs after posing for the paparazzi.

Sachin TUpdated: Wednesday, October 30, 2024, 01:29 PM IST
article-image

Sussanne Khan, the ex-wife of Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan, was spotted attending a grand Diwali bash in Mumbai on Tuesday night. But while at it, she averted a major mishap after she tripped and fell on the stairs after posing for the paparazzi.

Sussanne attended Anshul Gard and Amul Mohan's Diwali bash with beau Arslan Goni. She looked gorgeous in a green sharara set, and Arslan complemented her in a yellow kurta. After posing for photos, the two headed towards the entrance, but while alighting the stairs, Sussanne's footwear seemingly got stuck in her sharara and she fell on the stairs.

A video of the incident has now gone viral on the internet in which Arslan and others can be seen helping Sussanne up, and they all then walked in together.

Read Also
'Mumbai Has Many Distractions': Zayed Khan Opens Up On Sister Sussanne Khan, Hrithik Roshan's...
article-image

Sussanne and Arslan have been dating for over three years now. While the two never shy away from posing and partying together, they have refrained from making any comment about their relationship. Arslan is the brother of Bigg Boss 14 fame Aly Goni, and is best known for his stint in the show Jia Aur Jia.

FPJ Shorts
Former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Announces Diwali Bonus & Timely Salary To All MCD Sanitation Workers
Former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Announces Diwali Bonus & Timely Salary To All MCD Sanitation Workers
JKPSC KAS CCE Result 2024 Out: Check Cut Off Details Here
JKPSC KAS CCE Result 2024 Out: Check Cut Off Details Here
'Light Nahi Jalegi, Diya Nahi Jalega': Communal Tensions Rise In Navi Mumbai As Muslims Object To Diwali Decorations In Taloja Society; Shocking Video Surfaces
'Light Nahi Jalegi, Diya Nahi Jalega': Communal Tensions Rise In Navi Mumbai As Muslims Object To Diwali Decorations In Taloja Society; Shocking Video Surfaces
Maharashtra Elections 2024: Mahayuti Fields Shinde Sena's Suresh Patil From Mankhurd, Will Nawab Malik Withdraw Nomination As NCP Candidate
Maharashtra Elections 2024: Mahayuti Fields Shinde Sena's Suresh Patil From Mankhurd, Will Nawab Malik Withdraw Nomination As NCP Candidate

The couple is often spotted enjoying lunch and dinner dates, and both Sussanne and Arslan are quite close to Hrithik Roshan and his present girlfriend, Saba Azad. The four of them often hang out together, and Saba also penned an adorable note for Sussanne on her birthday a few days ago.

Read Also
VIDEO: Sussanne Khan Averts Major OOPS Moment As She Struggles To Pose In Mini Dress At Heeramandi...
article-image

Sussanne and Hrithik were granted divorce by a family court in 2014 after 14 years of marriage. They share two sons, Hridhaan and Hrehaan.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Singham Again Advance Bookings: Most Expensive Ticket Of Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone's Film In...

Singham Again Advance Bookings: Most Expensive Ticket Of Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone's Film In...

Sussanne Khan FALLS On Stairs As She Attends Anshul Garg's Diwali Bash With Beau Arslan Goni In...

Sussanne Khan FALLS On Stairs As She Attends Anshul Garg's Diwali Bash With Beau Arslan Goni In...

Toxic Controversy: Yash’s Film Accused Of 'Illegally' Cutting 100 Trees To Build Film Set In...

Toxic Controversy: Yash’s Film Accused Of 'Illegally' Cutting 100 Trees To Build Film Set In...

Kanguva Editor Nishad Yusuf Found Dead In Kochi Apartment, Suicide Suspected

Kanguva Editor Nishad Yusuf Found Dead In Kochi Apartment, Suicide Suspected

Kannada Actor Darshan Gets Bail In Renukaswamy Murder Case 4 Months After Arrest

Kannada Actor Darshan Gets Bail In Renukaswamy Murder Case 4 Months After Arrest