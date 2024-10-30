Sussanne Khan FALLS On Stairs As She Attends Anshul Garg's Diwali Bash With Beau Arslan Goni In Mumbai (VIDEO)

Sussanne Khan, the ex-wife of Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan, was spotted attending a grand Diwali bash in Mumbai on Tuesday night. But while at it, she averted a major mishap after she tripped and fell on the stairs after posing for the paparazzi.

Sussanne attended Anshul Gard and Amul Mohan's Diwali bash with beau Arslan Goni. She looked gorgeous in a green sharara set, and Arslan complemented her in a yellow kurta. After posing for photos, the two headed towards the entrance, but while alighting the stairs, Sussanne's footwear seemingly got stuck in her sharara and she fell on the stairs.

A video of the incident has now gone viral on the internet in which Arslan and others can be seen helping Sussanne up, and they all then walked in together.

Sussanne and Arslan have been dating for over three years now. While the two never shy away from posing and partying together, they have refrained from making any comment about their relationship. Arslan is the brother of Bigg Boss 14 fame Aly Goni, and is best known for his stint in the show Jia Aur Jia.

The couple is often spotted enjoying lunch and dinner dates, and both Sussanne and Arslan are quite close to Hrithik Roshan and his present girlfriend, Saba Azad. The four of them often hang out together, and Saba also penned an adorable note for Sussanne on her birthday a few days ago.

Sussanne and Hrithik were granted divorce by a family court in 2014 after 14 years of marriage. They share two sons, Hridhaan and Hrehaan.