Sushmita Sen completes 26 years of Miss Universe win

Mumbai: Twenty-six years ago on this day, Sushmita Sen became the first Indian to be crowned Miss Universe at glittering ceremony in the Philippines.
Congratulating her, Sushmita's boyfriend Rohman Shawl penned a post on Instagram.
"26 years My Jaan.How proud you made all of us and still continue to do so! #Mine. I love you @sushmitasen47 #bestmissuniverseever #amazingwoman #love #India #proudbf #indiasfirst," Rohman wrote.
Along with it, he shared a few throwback pictures of Sushmita from the contest, in which she can be seen wearing a white gown and gracefully carrying the crown on her head.
Reacting to the post, Sushmita's fans showered her with love and congratulatory wishes.
A user commented: "She is an epitome of positivity. Lots of love to her."
Another one wrote: "A true inspiration."
Currently, Sushmita stays with her boyfriend and her adopted daughters, Renee and Alisah.
