 Shweta Singh Kriti Remembers Sushant Singh Rajput On Raksha Bandhan: 'Stay Protected In Higher Realms In Gods Company'
On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta penned a heartfelt post in his beloved memory.

ANIUpdated: Monday, August 19, 2024, 12:27 PM IST
article-image

On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta penned a heartfelt post in his beloved memory. Taking to her Instagram, Shweta shared a video of Sushant saying that he would do his best to become not only a good actor but also a great human being.

"Happy Raksha Bandhan to my lovely brother, hope you always stay happy and protected in higher realms in the company of Gods (red heart emoji)," she wrote.

article-image

Sushant passed away on June 14, 2020. He was found dead at his Bandra residence.

On his fourth death anniversary in June this year, Shweta penned an emotional note on social media. She demanded justice for her brother, as the investigation into his death is still ongoing by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

She also spoke with ANI and said that she has full faith in the government and judicial system. "I have a lot of hope. That is why we have gathered so that we can demand justice. I have full faith in our government and judicial system. And I have a feeling that we'll get to know what has happened. Honestly, and there are a lot of questions. He was fine till 13th. However, he was a little scared," Shweta said.

She added, "I know everyone's prayer will come true. Definitely, one day we will get the answer to all the questions." Sushant left this world at the age of 34. Sushant began his career in the entertainment industry with TV shows like 'Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil' and went on to receive accolades for his performance in Ekta Kapoor's 'Pavitra Rishta'.

The actor shifted to the big screen and was seen in movies like 'Kai Po Che', 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story', 'Shuddh Desi Romance', 'Detective Byomkesh Bakshy!', 'Chhichhore', 'Dil Bechara' among others.

article-image

He gained a lot of popularity after his biggest success 'MS Dhoni - The Untold Story'.The actor was last seen in director Mukesh Chhabra's 'Dil Bechara' opposite Sanjana Sanghi, which was the official remake of the novel 'The Fault In Our Stars'. The film went for an OTT release.

