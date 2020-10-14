'Sushant Singh Rajput's death being monetised with 'Kedarnath' re-release', feel many fans

The Sushant Singh Rajput-starrer Kedarnath is all set to re-release on big screen once cinemas reopen on October 15, but a section of his fans are not happy.

These fans feels the re-release is a ploy to monetise Sushant's death for quick profits.

On Wednesday, trade analyst Taran Adarsh announced on his verified Twitter account the names of several old films which will be re-released once the theatres re-open, the Sushant Singh Rajput-starrer Kedarnath being one of them.

However, instead of rejoicing, many fans sounded sceptical.

"After the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, the greedy producers want more money on the name of SSR. a nice trick for making money but the audience is not fool now," tweeted a user on Wednesday, hashtagging the post with #Kedarnath and #AshamedOfBollywood.

"When #Sushant was alive they didn't give screens to his movie #Kedarnath... now what's the point in re-releasing it? Is he gonna benefit from it? Suicide or murder whatever bollywood did to him was wrong!" shared another user.

"Don't go to theater... Even for #Kedarnath He won't get any benefit... His murderers will," tweeted another user, with the hashtag #ProtestInBihar4SSR.

"#Kedarnath was intentionally destroyed and removed from theatres despite it doing so well at box office,to give screens to Mafia films!! Now they are milking #SushantSinghRajput film to gain back audience! Audience be smart please," expressed another user, with the hashtag #Bollywood #Justice4SSR.

A few even slammed the film's director Abhsihek Kapoor, who is also a co-producer with wife Pragya.

"Shame on #AbhishekKapoor #PragyaYadav for trying to monetize our Gulshan's death by releasing #Kedarnath in theaters now! Unless the money from ticket sales 100% go to SSR Foundation, we are not going to watch the movie in theaters," suggested another user.

"SSR warriors please don't go to cinema halls..They r trying to fix us in a trap by d name of sushant's movie #Kedarnath Pls watch at home .. now this money ll go to their pockets," shared another user, hashtagging his post with #ProtestInBihar4SSR.

"Kedarnath" cast Sushant opposite Sara Ali Khan in her debut role released on December 7, 2018.