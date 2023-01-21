Sushant Singh Rajput birth anniversary: Sara Ali Khan celebrates late actor's birthday at NGO; WATCH

Sushant Singh Rajput birth anniversary: Actor Sara Ali Khan celebrates late actor's birthday at NGO | Instagram video screengrab

On late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's 37th birth anniversary on Saturday, actor Sara Ali Khan was spotted cutting a cake with children at an NGO. Wishing the late actor a happy birthday, Sara wrote how other people's smile meant a great deal for Sushant.

She captioned the post, "Happiest Birthday Sushant (heart & cake emoji). I know what making other people smile meant to you. And while you’re watching over all of us, up there next to the rising new moon, I hope we’ve made you smile today too. Jai Bhole nath"

Sara thanked the trust owner for making the day special and for making the" world a better, safer, happier place".

Rhea Chakraborty drops unseen pictures of Sushant

Earlier in the day Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty remembered the late actor and her boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput on his birth anniversary.

The actress, who was in a relationship with Sushant until the time of his demise, shared a couple of unseen pictures with the late star, on her social media handle.

