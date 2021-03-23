Suraj Sharma on Hollywood inclusivity: There's been change since 'Life Of Pi'

"Stereotypes will always exist. The point is how you evolve from them and learn from them. The last few years have been incredible in terms of the different stories, from different parts of the world that have garnered attention," adds Suraj whose latest film, "The Illegal", released on an OTT platform.

OTT, is one of the biggest reasons, Suraj thinks, why there has been more acceptance of non-White artistes in the industry. "Definitely, there are a lot more stories to tell, and there is just so much content. So you need people for that. That's why, the demand is more, and people ( in Hollywood or other film industries) are noticing that. They are open to work with artists now, who have different stories to tell," he says.

"As an actor I want to do roles that are challenging, have a story to tell and somewhere rooted in realism. ITs simple for me. You cannot imagine a colour without knowing what it looks like. So for me as an actor, whatever role I am doing, I have to prepare for it, understand and empathise with it on some level. If I don't do that, I won't be able to do justice to the character," he signs off.